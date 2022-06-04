ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Import of oxygen gas, cylinders: Sales tax exemption announced

Recorder Report 04 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted sales tax on the import of oxygen gas, cylinders (for oxygen gas) and cryogenic tanks (for oxygen gas) from November 9, 2021 to June30, 2022.

In this connection, the FBR has issued an exemption notification on Friday.

61 items exempted from duties, taxes

According to the SRO.729(I)/2022, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 13 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 , the Federal Government has exempted the import of the goods specified for medical purposes, from whole of the sales tax from the period starting from the 9th day of November, 2021 and ending on the 30thday of June, 2022 (both days inclusive): (i) Oxygen gas (Pakistan Customs Tariff heading number 2804.4000) (ii)Cylinders for oxygen gas (PCT heading 7311.0090) and Cryogenic tanks for oxygen gas (7311.0030).

