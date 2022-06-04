Govt welcomes talks between TTP, Jirga

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached with the outlawed TTP during the ongoing talks between government tasked tribal jirga and the militant group being held in Kabul.

This was said by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday.

While talking about negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), she said negotiations began in 2021.

These negotiations are taking place at the government level.

The Afghan government is facilitating the talks. There is civil and military representation in the talks, said the minister.

She said the government welcomes the ceasefire decision.

The scope of the talks is constitutional. Whatever the committee decides, it will be approved by the parliament and the government, she added.

Talking about the petrol price hike, she said that the government is taking concrete steps to reduce the impact of the recent petroleum price hike.

Addressing a news conference, she said the government had to take hard decision of fuel price hike.

