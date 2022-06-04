ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
KP CM announces 35pc cut in fuel quota of employees

Recorder Report 04 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday announced a 35 percent cut in fuel quota for government employees in the province following a hike in petrol prices by Rs60 in a week.

According to a letter issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, a 35% cut has been imposed on the use of petrol in government institutions across the province.

The decision will be applicable to government agencies, institutions and organizations, while the letter has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary.

The letter stated that the increase in prices of petroleum products would increase the financial pressure on the treasury.

“Overburdening the treasury means overburdening the masses,” he said and announced that a 35 percent cut in fuel quota will be applied to the chief minister, ministers and government officials.

The letter further stated that an effective monitoring system should also be set up for the implementation of these orders of the Chief Minister, while the provincial government has already been pursuing an austerity policy under which several steps were being taken to reduce expenditure.

The reduction in POL expenditure of government departments is another step to the same austerity policy, the letter added.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced Rs30 per litre in the price of petrol and diesel to pave the way for the revival of the IMF program.

