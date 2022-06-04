ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Punjab Governor briefed about cotton ginners’ problems

Recorder Report 04 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has underscored the need to work on high quality cotton seeds in order to promote the textile industry and get maximum yield.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Cotton Ginners Association (CGA) who called on him at Governor’s House on Friday. The delegation included Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Sohail Ahmed Hurl, senior vice-chairman Mukesh Kumar and others. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor of the problems faced by the cotton ginners.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor said that textile sector has an important role to play in the country’s exports and economy; increase in exports of textile products would strengthen the country’s economy. He said that cotton and allied products provide a lot of foreign exchange to the country.

Sohail Ahmed Hurl said on the occasion that the previous government had imposed 17% tax on cotton seeds, cotton seeds’ oil and raw cotton which affected the production of cotton crop, adding good production of cotton crop will bolster the country’s economy.

