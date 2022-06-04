IEEEP Fair to start from Aug 30: PEC

KARACHI: The soft launch of the 3-day Industrial, Electrical and Electronics Fair was held at a local hotel here.

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Najeeb Haroon was the chief guest on the occasion and he announced that the fair is going to be held from August 30 to September 1 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The IEEEP Fair is for sharing the latest developments and technological know-how in the engineering industry and finding innovative and affordable solutions to energy-related challenges.

Chairman PEC said that engineers are vital drivers of multiple industries and initiatives like this exhibition will act as a bridge between academia and industry for the future.

“I wish them all the best for strengthening and promoting engineering developments in Pakistan,” said Najeeb, adding that PEC fully supports and appreciates the IEEEP Fair.

Chairman of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers of Pakistan (IEEEP) Engr Khalid Pervez said the Fair is an exclusive forum to showcase rapid developments in electrical engineering technology.

“This fair will introduce up-to-date solutions to industries like textile, construction, and IT in particular and to various other industries in general,” said Khalid.

The guest of honour was Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani. He commended IEEEP and BXSS for successfully holding a series of IEEEP Fair to showcase the true capacity of Pakistan’s engineering sector.

“The exhibition will gather electrical, electronics, allied industry and engineering sectors of the country under one roof and no doubt will resolve various developmental impediments being faced by the construction industry,” he added.

Chairman Baig Group Ikhtiar Baig said that energy conservation is the need of the hour as the country is facing challenges regarding power generation and affordability for its end users. In the end, Managing Director Badar Expo Solutions Zohair Naseer extended a vote of thanks to all the exhibitors, sponsors, and guests for attending the event.

Chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garments Association (PREGMA) Shaikh Shafiq Jhok Wala, Engr Ahmed Zubair, Engr Munis Siddiqui and Faisal Ali from the organising committee also spoke on the occasion.

The IEEEP Fair is being managed by Badar Expo Solutions – a leading event management company in the country.

