ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips as investors focus on US jobs data

Reuters 04 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold prices were headed for a third straight weekly gain on Friday after easing slightly during the session as focus turned to a key US jobs report and Treasury yields ticked higher.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,866.27 per ounce by 1132 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 9 at $1,873.79. Gold prices have risen about 0.7% so far this week.

US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,869.40.

“Yesterday’s break above $1,860 can be seen as positive news for gold,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis.

“Many investors still believe that though central banks are scared by inflation, they are also scared by recession and therefore they would be cautious before raising rates.”

The dollar was steady after falling about 0.8% on Thursday, while US benchmark 10-year yields rose.

Investors will be watching US nonfarm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT that could give cues on the Federal Reserve’s pace of monetary policy tightening in the second half of the year. Signs of a tight labour market could keep the Fed’s foot on the pedal to cool demand. Higher US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest, while boosting the dollar in which bullion is priced.

“I believe anything in line or above 325K will significantly bolster the dollar considering the recent strong manufacturing PMI release, as well as last night’s hawkish comments from the Fed’s (Loretta) Mester,” DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas wrote in a note about the jobs data. Spot silver rose 0.7% to $22.44 per ounce and was headed for a third straight weekly rise.

Platinum was up 0.4% at $1,026.53 per ounce and was up 7.6% for the week, the most since February 2021.

Palladium fell 1% to $2,033.20 per ounce and was down more than 1% for the week.

inflation gold price gold rates Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold dips as investors focus on US jobs data

Gwadar comes under renewed govt focus

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Pandemonium in Senate as opposition protests hike in fuel prices

PTI govt moved IMF due to $20bn CAD bequeathed by PML-N govt: Tarin

ECC imposes 10pc RD on MS import

Moody’s lowers Wapda’s rating to negative

PM heaps praise on armed forces at Command and Staff College

Bureaucracy ISI notified as SVA for screening

Green bonds, gender bonds: tax incentives proposed

NA panel takes firm step to help resolve Punjab-Sindh water row

Read more stories