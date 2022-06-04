Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (June 03, 2022)....
04 Jun, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (June 03, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.81914 0.81943 0.82686 0.05463
Libor 1 Month 1.11971 1.02300 1.11986 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.62600 1.57486 1.62600 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.10929 2.05429 2.10929 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.77543 2.68400 2.77543 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments