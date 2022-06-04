ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips 1% as solid jobs data spurs rate hike bets

Reuters 04 Jun, 2022

Gold prices fell on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar and as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns of aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,848.67 per ounce by 1759 GMT, after earlier falling to $1,846.4. U.S. gold futures settled down 1.1% at $1,850.2.

Data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength.

"If the Federal Reserve sees the economy continuing to remain stable in the midst of its rate raising efforts, they might feel more emboldened to raise rates at a faster pace," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest, while boosting the dollar in which bullion is priced.

Gold prices set for weekly gain as dollar slides

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday she was looking for "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked, and if it hasn't, September's Fed meeting could see a 50 bps rate hike as well.

The dollar edged up 0.3%, while U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were close to the two-week high touched earlier in the session.

Gold prices were set to log a 0.3% dip for the week, despite the metal hitting its highest since May 9 at $1,873.79 earlier in the session.

The medium-term outlook for gold is positive, said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"Chinese market has reopened hence we don't rule out retail participation and market is discounting June and July rate-hike events," Trivedi added.

Spot silver fell 1.9% to $21.85 per ounce, down nearly 1% for the week.

Platinum was down 1.4% to $1,008.35, yet it was up 5.6% for the week, the biggest gain since Feb. 2022.

Palladium fell 3.4% to $1,983.20 and was down around 3.8% for the week.

US Federal Reserve Gold Prices David Meger Spot silver U.S. jobs Gold Spot Loretta Mester

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips 1% as solid jobs data spurs rate hike bets

Prime Minister notifies ISI as vetting agency for bureaucrats

US doesn't want a strong govt in Pakistan: Imran Khan

Rupee's winning streak against US dollar comes to an end amid negative economic developments

Nadal into 14th French Open final after Zverev quits with horror injury

Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 closes over 920 points lower amid economic headwinds

Tough measures only way to deal with economic instability: experts

Biden opens door to possible trip to Saudi Arabia

Cellphone manufacturers say layoffs in offing as industry running low on raw material

Pakistan LNG disqualifies two bids for July LNG spot cargo delivery

Oil edges higher as supply still seen tight after OPEC+ hike

Read more stories