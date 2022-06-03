NATO should consider ‘de facto’ membership for Ukraine

KYIV: NATO should consider granting Ukraine “de facto” rather than “de jure” membership of the alliance when it discusses its strategy for the next 10 years at a summit in June, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

“I think that if we are talking about the membership of Ukraine with NATO de facto not de jure, it could be the good idea in this strategy,” Reznikov told the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum by video link.

“Ukraine will be also part of the strategy because we also are the part of eastern flank of Europe, the eastern flank of NATO countries, eastern flank of the EU.

I think it will be a win-win situation for all countries,“ Reznikov said.