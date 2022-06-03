ANL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.62%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.16%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.24%)
AVN 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.6%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.22%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.31%)
GGGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.86%)
GGL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.53%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.93%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-9.26%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.8%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.69%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.29%)
TPLP 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.01%)
TREET 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.91%)
TRG 75.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.26%)
UNITY 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.85%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -103.4 (-2.47%)
BR30 14,608 Decreased By -555.3 (-3.66%)
KSE100 41,302 Decreased By -936 (-2.22%)
KSE30 15,750 Decreased By -358.8 (-2.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO should consider ‘de facto’ membership for Ukraine

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

KYIV: NATO should consider granting Ukraine “de facto” rather than “de jure” membership of the alliance when it discusses its strategy for the next 10 years at a summit in June, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

“I think that if we are talking about the membership of Ukraine with NATO de facto not de jure, it could be the good idea in this strategy,” Reznikov told the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum by video link.

Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress

“Ukraine will be also part of the strategy because we also are the part of eastern flank of Europe, the eastern flank of NATO countries, eastern flank of the EU.

I think it will be a win-win situation for all countries,“ Reznikov said.

NATO Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov

Comments

1000 characters

NATO should consider ‘de facto’ membership for Ukraine

Will point out how govt is 'willing tool' in US conspiracy: Imran

Staggered payments: Govt decides to convince Chinese firms

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Shaukat Tarin suggests buying Russian oil, reducing margins of refineries

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

Turkey officially changes name at UN to 'Turkiye'

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Read more stories