ECP announces schedule for LB elections in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced the schedule for local body elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to a statement issued by the ECP, the LG polls in Islamabad would be held on July 31, 2022. The date for submission of nominations would be from June 13 to 16, it added.

The ECP would scrutinize the nomination papers from June 20 to 22. A ban has been implicated over posting and transfers after the announcement of the schedule of the local bodies’ polls.

Initiation and announcement of new development projects for the capital territory has also been banned since the LG polls.

Earlier in May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered to postpone the LG polls in Islamabad. The federal cabinet had presented its summary to the court pleading that the government has decided to form 101 union councils in the city and that the ECP should be asked to implement it.

Meanwhile, the ECP adjourned the PTI foreign funding case till June 7 with the directives to the financial officer representing the PTI to complete his briefing within five days.

The bench said that the party would also have to give evidence for the claims it would make during the briefing, as making an allegation is quite easy but establishing it is not an easy task.

