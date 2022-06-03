Miftah assures jewellers of providing maximum relief in taxation

ISLAMABAD: Jewellers’ community has proposed to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to resolve the taxation related issues of the jewellers and sought the government’s support in providing tax relief in the coming budget (2022-23).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Jewellers Association led by its president Shehzad Iqbal on Thursday. Chairman FBR and senior officers from Finance and Commerce Ministries attended the meeting.

The delegation gave an overview of the jewellery sector in Pakistan and its contribution to the economy. They also highlighted the issues being faced by the jewellers’ community regarding taxation and sought the government’s support to address their issues and provide relief in taxation. It was apprised that these issues are proving as a great hindrance in the development of this sector.

The finance minister highlighted the commitment of the government to provide a conducive and friendly environment to the business community in Pakistan. He acknowledged the contribution of the jewellery sector in economic development and assured the delegation to provide maximum relief in taxation to that sector. The finance minister further emphasized the jewellers to play due role in strengthening of the national economy by enhancing the export of jewellery.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for addressing their issues and assured the finance minister about the growth of that sector with the cooperation of the government.

The delegation included Ayaz - Karat Jeweller, Irfan Samana – ARY Jewellers, Salman Hanif – Hanif Jewellers, and Salem Hemani – Aliel Jewellers, Naseem Akhtar Sheikh – former president ICAP.

