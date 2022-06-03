JI warns govt of launching countrywide protests from 11th

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami will launch a countrywide protest movement from Lahore on June 11 if the government fails to take measures to eliminate Riba and control inflation in the national budget scheduled to be presented in the national assembly on June 10, announced JI Chief Sirajul Haq at press a conference in Mansoorah on Thursday.

The incumbent government, he added, had not only continued the policies of the PTI regime, it has further burdened the masses with massive inflation. Sirajul Haq made it clear that the poor people of Pakistan were no longer ready to become sacrificial goats on the dictation of the global lenders, asserting the time had come that the ruling elite itself must make some sacrifices.

