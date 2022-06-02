ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Real Madrid sign defender Rudiger from Chelsea

Reuters 02 Jun, 2022

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Germany international defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer with his contract with Premier League club Chelsea expiring, both clubs said on Thursday.

Centre back Rudiger will be at Real for the next four seasons, the LaLiga champions said, adding that a presentation ceremony will be held for him on June 20.

The 29-year-old was a key player for Chelsea since joining the club from Italian side AS Roma in 2017.

Chelsea reach final agreement for sale of club to Boehly-led consortium

“I’m super excited for all the challenges ahead and can’t wait to play my first games for this huge club,” Rudiger said on his Twitter account.

Chelsea described Rudiger as “as one of the most passionate characters to represent the club in recent memory”.

Rudiger played more than 200 times in all competitions for Chelsea and won the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Rudiger initially arrived at Roma on loan from VfB Stuttgart, where he started his career, in 2015 before making the switch permanent at the end of that season.

He has 50 international caps for Germany since making his debut in 2014.

Real Madrid Chelsea Premier League AS Roma Antonio Rudiger LaLiga champions

Comments

1000 characters

Real Madrid sign defender Rudiger from Chelsea

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's outlook to negative from stable

NEPRA hikes electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

Govt's policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

KSE-100 drops 1.21% amid sharp increase in yields in secondary market

Fifth day of gain: Rupee appreciates to 197.59 against dollar

Careem suspends food-delivery business in Pakistan over unfavourable economic conditions

Oil little changed after OPEC+ agrees to boost output

Swvl hits pause on intra-city rides in Pakistan, days after announcing global job cuts

After reporting $13mn funding round in Feb, Truck It In announces 'severance packages'

Read more stories