Govt's policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

  • Former premier says will announce future course of action during Dir rally
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Jun, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the country is facing a financial crisis and could go bankrupt due to the policies of the incumbent government, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Shangla, Imran Khan criticised the government's decision to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre, saying that the decision would bring uncontrollable inflation.

“This government cannot buy oil from Russia at 30% lower prices because the United States does not permit them to do so,” Khan said, adding that if the government does not purchase cheap oil, they would have to increase oil prices once again, which would be devastating for the economy.

“Our government wanted to strike a deal with Russia, but it was overthrown with the help of a regime change scheme,” the former premier said.

Imran will come to Islamabad from Peshawar soon: Qureshi

In his message to the military establishment, the PTI chief said: “You wanted to remain neutral, let it be, but the nation knows that real power in the country rests with you. History will not forgive you if you remained neutral when the country is slipping towards bankruptcy owing to policies of the incumbent rulers.”

He lamented that the incumbent government is bent on ruining the state institutions including the police.

“They are conspiring with support of the Election Commission to rig the next elections and trying to ruin democracy in the country,” he said.

Will announce next rally after Supreme Court's verdict: Imran Khan

The premier said that he would announce his future course of action during his next public gathering in Dir and asked the nation to prepare for getting independence from the corrupt ruling elite.

“We are getting prepared to rid the nation of people who are part of this imported government,” Khan said, asking participants to get ready for his call to march toward Islamabad.

He lauded that people have proved during the PTI’s long march that they are independent and are not afraid of brutal tactics adopted by the government.

“The people stood their ground despite extreme shelling through expired tear-gas during the long march towards Islamabad to convey their message that they would not accept slavery and imported government,” he said.

