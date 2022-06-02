IK says country could face prospect of ‘disintegration’

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned on Wednesday that if the establishment does not “take the right decision” then Pakistan would break into “three parts”.

In an interview with a Pakistani private television channel, the ousted prime minister said the country is on the brink of “suicide” if “right decisions” are not taken, as it might move towards default.

“The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first one to be destroyed,” he told the interviewer.

The ousted premier warned that once the country is destroyed, it will default, and the international world will ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation as Ukraine did in the 1990s.

“Indian think tanks abroad are mulling separating Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure,” the ousted premier said, without mentioning who he is pressurising.

The ex-premier claimed that the coalition government would please the United States “in all ways”, as Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari always worked to make the nexus of America, India, and Israel “happy”.

“Their (government) plan is not to strengthen Pakistan [...] when I was ousted, there were celebrations in India like Shehbaz Sharif was an Indian [who came into power],” he said.

The ex-premier claimed India did not like him in power as he wanted an independent foreign policy.

“So when you want an independent foreign policy, you have to say no sometimes,” he said.

He reiterated his demand to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for a probe into the alleged threat letter that his government received from the United States — which he claims mentioned ousting his party from power.