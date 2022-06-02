ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
Pakistan

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

  • Statement comes after PTI chairman said Pakistan could face prospect of ‘disintegration’
BR Web Desk 02 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan not to "cross limits and talk about division of Pakistan".

"While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices," he tweeted on Thursday.

"Do your politics but don't dare to cross limits and talk about division of Pakistan".

His statement comes a day after Imran warned that if the establishment does not “take the right decision” then Pakistan would break into “three parts”.

In an interview with a Pakistani private television channel, the ousted prime minister said the country is on the brink of “suicide”.

“The actual problem here is of Pakistan and the establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed,” he said.

IK says country could face prospect of ‘disintegration’

The ousted premier warned that once the country is destroyed, it will default, and the international world will ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation as Ukraine did in the 1990s.

“Indian think tanks abroad are mulling separating Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure,” the ousted premier said, without mentioning who he is pressurising.

The ex-premier claimed that the coalition government would please the United States “in all ways”, as Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari always worked to make the nexus of America, India, and Israel “happy”.

Khan also held a long march last month, and is planning another one, as he tries to convince the government to dissolve the National Assembly and hold general elections.

