Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has resigned as special assistant to prime minister (SAPM) following the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order restraining him from performing his duties, Aaj News reported.

On April 27, the PML-N leader was notified as a SAPM, with the status of federal minister.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid had challenged Abbasi's appointment, saying it was illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional as he was convicted and sentenced for offenses registered against him.

Rashid said that the Anti-Narcotics Force in 2012 had registered an FIR against Abbasi under Section 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997 for selling 500kg ephedrine to drug smugglers instead of using the controlled chemical in medicine.

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Abbasi was sentenced to life in prison in July 2018 but in April 2019, the Lahore High Court suspended the sentence.

During the previous hearing, a single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah extended its order restraining Abbasi to perform duties as special assistant to the prime minister.

During the hearing, the IHC chief justice remarked that in light of the judgment of the Supreme Court nobody could hold the public office until his conviction was sustained.

Justice Minallah remarked that there was a clear judgment of the apex court that no convicted person could hold any public office.

He added that there was a need to remove the conviction from the court if one wanted to hold a public office.