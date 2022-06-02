ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.34%)
ASL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.67%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.42%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.05%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FNEL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.8%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.72%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.02%)
TPLP 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.57%)
TREET 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.99%)
YOUW 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,188 Decreased By -56.4 (-1.33%)
BR30 15,158 Decreased By -277.3 (-1.8%)
KSE100 42,311 Decreased By -444.8 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,138 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia trade surplus widens in April on LNG exports

Reuters 02 Jun, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia’s trade surplus widened more than expected in April thanks to rising exports of liquefied natural gas and a return of tourists, while imports eased back a little after a very strong first quarter.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the trade surplus widened to A$10.5 billion ($7.53 billion) in April, beating market forecasts of a $9.3 billion surplus and compared to an upwardly revised A$9.7 billion in March.

Exports rose 1% led by LNG and travel, while prices for most of Australia’s key commodities also remained high.

Trade deficit stands at $43.3bn, NA told

Imports dipped 0.7% suggesting trade would be less of a drag on the economy as it was in the first quarter.

Australian Bureau of Statistics LNG exports Australia’s trade surplus

Comments

1000 characters

Australia trade surplus widens in April on LNG exports

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

Pakistan to counter 'malicious disinformation' campaign against CPEC: NA Speaker

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Oil prices fall as investors await OPEC+ policy

Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM

PM goes all out to woo Turkish investors

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Read more stories