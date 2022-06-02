Hydrocarbon discovered in Bannu West Block, KP

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a gas/condensate discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Bannu West-1 ST-1 Exploration Well drilled in Bannu West Block, located in North Waziristan, KP. MPCL is the Operator of Bannu West Block having 55 percent working interest along with OGDCL and ZPCL as joint venture partners having 35 percent and 10 percent working interest, respectively.

The well was spud-in on June 06, 2021 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 4,915 meters, with MPCL own rig. During testing, Lockhart Limestone formation flowed gas at the rate of around 25mmscfd with Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 4,339 Psi and around 300bpd condensate at 32/64 inch choke size (Pre-acid). Further, Hangu Formation also has flowed gas at the rate of 1.6mmscfd with WHFP of 297 Psi at 32/64 inch choke size.

