ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat falls, pressured by Chicago liquidation

Reuters 02 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat dropped sharply for a second day on Tuesday, pressured by liquidation in Chicago as investors pared back wheat positions after record-breaking rallies this year driven by the war in Ukraine.

A risk-off mood in financial markets fuelled by inflation concerns, signs of improving weather for US crops and diplomatic talks to reopen Ukrainian ports encouraged selling, though traders were surprised at the losses given uncertain global supply as the war continues in Ukraine.

September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 3.5% at 378.50 euros ($402.88) a tonne by 1617 GMT, after falling to a one-month low at 374.75 euros. The front month had edged higher earlier, consolidating after a 3.6% slide on Tuesday as traders saw prospects for fresh demand in a tender by top importer Egypt.

However, another steep fall for Chicago wheat, which was about 5% lower in US trading following a 6% plunge on Tuesday, later dragged Euronext downwards. “There is some heavy liquidation going on by funds on the US market,” one futures dealer said.

Sluggish US wheat exports, rain relief for drought-affected US winter wheat and forecasts of better weather for North American spring wheat dampened price sentiment on the US market, traders said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was hopeful of an easing the food crisis prompted by the war in Ukraine, but cautioned that any agreement to unblock shipments of commodities such as grain was still some way off.

Traders were awaiting the outcome of a tender being held by Egypt, the importer’s first for shipment in the 2022/23 season that starts in July. Bulgarian, French, Romanian and Russian wheat were offered with French supplies facing stiff competition despite the fall on Euronext and weakness in the euro. US wheat was not offered.

Financial investors had raised their net long position in Euronext’s wheat futures and options last week, data published by the exchange on Wednesday showed.

Antonio Guterres Chicago wheat EU wheat Ukrainian ports US wheat exports

Comments

1000 characters

EU wheat falls, pressured by Chicago liquidation

May CPI inflation rises 13.8pc YoY

Fuel Cost Adjustment: Over Rs280bn additional burden to be passed on to consumers in three months

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Budget session: President summons NA on 6th

‘Torture’ on PTI workers: ‘Registration’ of case against Sanaullah ordered

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Overdue receivables: CPHGC approaches PM’s office

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Read more stories