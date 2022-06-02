Qatari envoy calls on Hina

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest as well as continued close cooperation in sectors including energy, trade, and investment.

In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that during the meeting the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He stated that the two sides agreed to continue close cooperation in the fields such as energy, trade and investment fields.

