Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 01, 2022). ==================================== BR...
02 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 01, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,756.04
High: 43,149.17
Low: 42,718.73
Net Change: 322.10
Volume (000): 68,311
Value (000): 3,993,737
Makt Cap (000) 1,699,900,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,123.08
NET CH (+) 37.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,205.49
NET CH (-) 72.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,452.12
NET CH (-) 60.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,283.71
NET CH (-) 138.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,677.63
NET CH (-) 30.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,384.35
NET CH (-) 55.78
------------------------------------
As on: 01-June-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments