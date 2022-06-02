KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 01, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,756.04 High: 43,149.17 Low: 42,718.73 Net Change: 322.10 Volume (000): 68,311 Value (000): 3,993,737 Makt Cap (000) 1,699,900,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,123.08 NET CH (+) 37.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,205.49 NET CH (-) 72.09 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,452.12 NET CH (-) 60.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,283.71 NET CH (-) 138.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,677.63 NET CH (-) 30.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,384.35 NET CH (-) 55.78 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-June-2022 ====================================

