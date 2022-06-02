ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 02 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd              27/05/2022   02/06/2022
TPL Corp Ltd #                    27/05/2022   02/06/2022                                 02/06/2022
Sui Southern Gas Company
Ltd                               27/05/2022   03/06/2022   NIL                           03/06/2022
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd #                     28/05/2022   03/06/2022                                 03/06/2022
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd                          21/05/2022   06/06/2022
Awwal Modaraba #                  26/05/2022   09/06/2022                                 09/06/2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd            07/06/2022   09/06/2022   12.5% B          3-Jun-22
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd               08/06/2022   10/06/2022   75% (i)          6-Jun-22
Security Leasing Corporation 
Ltd. #08/06/2022                  15/06/2022                                              15/06/2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Ltd                          10/06/2022   16/06/2022
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd          14/06/2022   16/06/2022   100% (i)        10-Jun-22
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           09/06/2022   17/06/2022
Apna Microfinance
Bank Ltd #                        11/06/2022   18/06/2022                                 18/06/2022
Mari Petroleum Company
Ltd #                             15/06/2022   22/06/2022                                 22/06/2022
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10/06/2022   24/06/2022   150% (F)         8-Jun-22     24/06/2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd #                  20/06/2022   27/06/2022                                 27/06/2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd #              22/06/2022   28/06/2022                                 28/06/2022
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Ltd                    17/06/2022   29/06/2022   70% (F)         15-Jun-22     29/06/2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd #        22/06/2022   30/06/2022                                 30/06/2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Ltd                          24/06/2022   07/07/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd TPL Corp Ltd Steel Industries Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

May CPI inflation rises 13.8pc YoY

Fuel Cost Adjustment: Over Rs280bn additional burden to be passed on to consumers in three months

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Budget session: President summons NA on 6th

‘Torture’ on PTI workers: ‘Registration’ of case against Sanaullah ordered

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Overdue receivables: CPHGC approaches PM’s office

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Read more stories