KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 27/05/2022 02/06/2022
TPL Corp Ltd # 27/05/2022 02/06/2022 02/06/2022
Sui Southern Gas Company
Ltd 27/05/2022 03/06/2022 NIL 03/06/2022
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd # 28/05/2022 03/06/2022 03/06/2022
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd 21/05/2022 06/06/2022
Awwal Modaraba # 26/05/2022 09/06/2022 09/06/2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 07/06/2022 09/06/2022 12.5% B 3-Jun-22
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 08/06/2022 10/06/2022 75% (i) 6-Jun-22
Security Leasing Corporation
Ltd. #08/06/2022 15/06/2022 15/06/2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Ltd 10/06/2022 16/06/2022
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd 14/06/2022 16/06/2022 100% (i) 10-Jun-22
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 09/06/2022 17/06/2022
Apna Microfinance
Bank Ltd # 11/06/2022 18/06/2022 18/06/2022
Mari Petroleum Company
Ltd # 15/06/2022 22/06/2022 22/06/2022
Atlas Honda Ltd 10/06/2022 24/06/2022 150% (F) 8-Jun-22 24/06/2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd # 20/06/2022 27/06/2022 27/06/2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd # 22/06/2022 28/06/2022 28/06/2022
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Ltd 17/06/2022 29/06/2022 70% (F) 15-Jun-22 29/06/2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd # 22/06/2022 30/06/2022 30/06/2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Ltd 24/06/2022 07/07/2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
