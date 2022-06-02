KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 27/05/2022 02/06/2022 TPL Corp Ltd # 27/05/2022 02/06/2022 02/06/2022 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 27/05/2022 03/06/2022 NIL 03/06/2022 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Ltd # 28/05/2022 03/06/2022 03/06/2022 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 21/05/2022 06/06/2022 Awwal Modaraba # 26/05/2022 09/06/2022 09/06/2022 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 07/06/2022 09/06/2022 12.5% B 3-Jun-22 JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 08/06/2022 10/06/2022 75% (i) 6-Jun-22 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd. #08/06/2022 15/06/2022 15/06/2022 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 10/06/2022 16/06/2022 AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd 14/06/2022 16/06/2022 100% (i) 10-Jun-22 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 09/06/2022 17/06/2022 Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd # 11/06/2022 18/06/2022 18/06/2022 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd # 15/06/2022 22/06/2022 22/06/2022 Atlas Honda Ltd 10/06/2022 24/06/2022 150% (F) 8-Jun-22 24/06/2022 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd # 20/06/2022 27/06/2022 27/06/2022 Dynea Pakistan Ltd # 22/06/2022 28/06/2022 28/06/2022 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 17/06/2022 29/06/2022 70% (F) 15-Jun-22 29/06/2022 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd # 22/06/2022 30/06/2022 30/06/2022 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24/06/2022 07/07/2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

