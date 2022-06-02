Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
02 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 01, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 196.50 197.50 DKK 27.78 27.88
SAUDIA RIYAL 52.10 52.70 NOK 20.59 20.69
UAE DIRHAM 53.20 54.00 SEK 19.75 19.85
EURO 209.00 211.50 AUD $ 139.00 141.00
UK POUND 246.00 249.00 CAD $ 153.50 155.50
JAPANI YEN 1.48930 1.50930 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 201.19 202.19 CHINESE YUAN 29.50 30.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 2.00
=========================================================================
