ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kremlin says it can re-route oil exports to minimize losses from EU embargo

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

The Kremlin warned on Wednesday that the European Union’s sanctions on Russian oil would hit the global energy market, but said Moscow could re-route exports to limit its own losses.

EU leaders this week agreed an embargo on Russian crude oil imports that aims to halt 90% of Russia’s oil sales into the 27-member bloc by year-end.

“These sanctions will have a negative impact on the entire continent - for Europeans, for us, and for the entire global energy market,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

More than a quarter of Europe’s oil came from Russia in 2021, with the EU accounting for almost half of Russia’s overall crude and petroleum product exports in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

EU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions

Energy prices have surged to multi-year highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, pushing inflation to its highest levels in a generation and sparking fears of a cost of living crisis in Europe and the United States.

Moscow has already started re-routing supplies away from Europe following the imposition of sanctions, the Kremlin said.

“This is a targeted, systemic action that will allow us the minimize the negative consequences,” Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

India is among those who have cashed in on the disruption to Russian supplies, purchasing record amounts of Russian oil at a steep discount to market rates for benchmark crude.

crude oil imports crude oil prices Russian oil global energy market Russian crude oil imports EU embargo

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin says it can re-route oil exports to minimize losses from EU embargo

May's inflation reading hits 13.8% in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stresses industrial collaboration with Turkey

Rupee closes at two-week high of 197.87 against US dollar

President summons National Assembly session on June 6

KSE-100 falls below 43,000 as profit-taking kicks in

Mari Petroleum makes gas/condensate discovery in North Waziristan

ECP says it's always ready for elections

Govt raises ghee, cooking oil rates at utility stores

French interior minister accused of lying over Champions League chaos

Dubai named best destination to hold business events in 2021

Read more stories