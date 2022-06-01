ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends higher on worries over slower output recovery in Malaysia

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses to tick up on Wednesday, as hopes of a recovery in production was dashed after Indonesia stopped a batch of migrant workers from entering labour-starved Malaysian palm oil estates.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 56 ringgit, or 0.89%, to 6,360 ringgit ($1,451.72) a tonne, up for a second consecutive session.

Traders are concerned over a slower recovery in Malaysia’s production after Indonesia on Tuesday cancelled a long-awaited plan to send its citizens to work in palm oil plantations in the world’s second largest producer, which has faced a labour shortage.

Capping gains, Indonesia is gearing up to re-enter the export market and as both the countries enter the seasonal high output in the coming months, Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics, said.

Prices will face downward pressure although demand is seen improving as China gradually opens up, Varqa added.

Palm rises on firmer crude prices, May export data

Top producer Indonesia set crude palm oil reference price at $1,700.12 per tonne for June, Musdhalifah Machmud, a senior official at coordinating ministry of economic affairs, said on Tuesday, up from May’s $1,657.39 a tonne.

India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said late on Tuesday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council lowered its 2022 production outlook for the country to 18.6 million tonnes and pegged prices to remain above 6,000 ringgit ($1,367.37) a tonne this year.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.7%.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil industry palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil ends higher on worries over slower output recovery in Malaysia

May's inflation reading hits 13.8% in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stresses industrial collaboration with Turkey

Rupee closes at two-week high of 197.87 against US dollar

President summons National Assembly session on June 6

KSE-100 falls below 43,000 as profit-taking kicks in

Mari Petroleum makes gas/condensate discovery in North Waziristan

ECP says it's always ready for elections

Govt raises ghee, cooking oil rates at utility stores

French interior minister accused of lying over Champions League chaos

Dubai named best destination to hold business events in 2021

Read more stories