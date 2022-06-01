ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares drop for second day as IT, pharma stocks drag

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled lower on Wednesday, dragged by pharma and technology stocks, while data showed that the country’s economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year during the March quarter.

After see-sawing between gains and losses for most of the session, the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.37% lower at 16,522.75 and the S&P BSE Sensex finished down 0.33% at 55,381.17.

In the previous session, both indexes snapped three straight sessions of gains as a rally in technology stocks paused and banking stocks fell.

“We are moving into a consolidation phase, investors might not be all that keen to push decisions or put money on the table ahead of India central bank’s monetary policy decision next week,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Banks, tech stocks drag Indian shares lower; GDP data in focus

Most major Nifty sub-indexes settled lower, with the IT and pharma indexes leading declines to end down 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Bajaj Auto dropped 3.7% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index. Early on Wednesday, the automaker posted a 1% rise in May sales from a year ago.

This pushed the Nifty auto sub-index to snap a four-day rally and close down 0.2%.

However, slight gains in financial stocks limited losses.

The Nifty finance index, bank index and PSU bank index, which tracks state-run banks, closed up between 0.16% and 0.7%.

On Tuesday, government data showed India’s gross domestic product grew 4.1% year-on-year in January-March, slowed by weakening consumer demand amid soaring prices.

India’s factory activity, meanwhile, expanded at a better-than-expected pace last month, data on Wednesday showed.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was flat as investors fretted over soaring inflation and the hit on global growth from looming interest rate rises.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares drop for second day as IT, pharma stocks drag

May's inflation reading hits 13.8% in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stresses industrial collaboration with Turkey

Rupee closes at two-week high of 197.87 against US dollar

President summons National Assembly session on June 6

KSE-100 falls below 43,000 as profit-taking kicks in

Mari Petroleum makes gas/condensate discovery in North Waziristan

ECP says it's always ready for elections

Govt raises ghee, cooking oil rates at utility stores

French interior minister accused of lying over Champions League chaos

Dubai named best destination to hold business events in 2021

Read more stories