Hong Kong stocks finish lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Wednesday as profit-takers stepped in following a healthy run-up in recent sessions and after a weak lead from Wall Street fuelled by inflation angst.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.56 percent, or 120.26 points, to 21,294.94.

Hong Kong stocks open lower

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.27 points, to 3,182.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.28 percent, or 5.70 points, to 2,012.65.