HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday, extending the previous day’s losses on concerns over the impact of China’s Covid lockdowns despite rallies on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng fell 0.42 percent, or 86.26 points, to 20,383.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.15 percent, or 4.65 points, to 3,142.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.56 percent, or 11.07 points, to 1,983.69.