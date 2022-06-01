Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have reiterated their commitment to implement Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in its true spirit.

According to a press release, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) held in New Delhi from 30-31 May 2022, the issues related to hydroelectric projects constructed on Western rivers were discussed at the meeting.

Under the relevant provisions of the IWT 1960, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.

The six-member Pakistani delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah. The Indian delegation was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters AK Pal.

The press release says that a wide range of water-related issues between Pakistan and India were discussed which included the advance sharing of flood information, the programme of tours/inspections and the signing of the report of the Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31, 2022.

Pakistan also highlighted its objections on India’s hydroelectric projects on the Western rivers. Response to Pakistan’s objections on Indian projects including PakalDul was also sought. The Indian side was also urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018.

Indian side assured to arrange tours/inspections after the coming flood season.

India side also assured that Pakistan’s outstanding objections would be discussed in the next meeting as the Indian side is still in the process of examining the details, the press added.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the IWT in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Commission would be held at an early date in Pakistan.

