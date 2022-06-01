ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

Recorder Report 01 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have reiterated their commitment to implement Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in its true spirit.

According to a press release, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) held in New Delhi from 30-31 May 2022, the issues related to hydroelectric projects constructed on Western rivers were discussed at the meeting.

Under the relevant provisions of the IWT 1960, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.

The six-member Pakistani delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah. The Indian delegation was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters AK Pal.

The press release says that a wide range of water-related issues between Pakistan and India were discussed which included the advance sharing of flood information, the programme of tours/inspections and the signing of the report of the Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31, 2022.

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Pakistan also highlighted its objections on India’s hydroelectric projects on the Western rivers. Response to Pakistan’s objections on Indian projects including PakalDul was also sought. The Indian side was also urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018.

Indian side assured to arrange tours/inspections after the coming flood season.

India side also assured that Pakistan’s outstanding objections would be discussed in the next meeting as the Indian side is still in the process of examining the details, the press added.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the IWT in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Commission would be held at an early date in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

hydroelectric projects Pakistan and India water talks Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) Pakistan India Permanent Indus Commission Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah AK Pal

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

Read more stories