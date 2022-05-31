ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Lavrov to meet with GCC ministers in Riyadh on Wednesday

Reuters 31 May, 2022

RIYADH: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday where he will meet with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), two Gulf officials said on Tuesday.

Lavrov is expected to meet with ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar in the GCC headquarters in Riyadh, said the officials, asking not to be named.

It was unclear what the meeting will focus on, but the officials said the six Gulf ministers will also hold an online meeting with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, later on Wednesday.

They declined to give details.

Lavrov’s visit will take place one day before an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, with the group set to stick to an oil production deal agreed last year and raise July output targets by 432,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members, which have the OPEC+ alliance with Russia, have come under intense pressure from the West to increase oil production and cool red-hot prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia has so far resisted such pressure, arguing high oil prices were caused by geopolitics, stretched refining capacities, and higher taxes in the Western world rather than supply concerns.

West has declared ‘total war’ on Russia: Lavrov

But the West is not giving up. US President Joe Biden and his team have been considering making a stop in Saudi Arabia as well as Israel after he travels to summits in Germany and Spain in late June, sources said earlier this month.

Two senior US officials, Brett McGurk, Biden’s top White House adviser on the Middle East, and Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s energy envoy, visited Saudi Arabia last week.

The two officials discussed Iran, global energy supplies and other regional issues with Saudi officials but did not ask for an increase in Saudi oil exports, the White House said.

OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Qatar Bahrain MENA Oman Dmytro Kuleba Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Gulf Cooperation Council countries

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Lavrov to meet with GCC ministers in Riyadh on Wednesday

Rupee records third successive gain to close at 198.46 against dollar

Government fixes fertiliser price at Rs1,850 per bag

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Park View Enclave intends to acquire majority shares of Silkbank

Oil prices extend gains after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Conference on Islamic financing: Call for replacing interest-based banking with Shariah-compliant system

Fate of 7th IMF EFF review dependent on FY23 budget composition

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Read more stories