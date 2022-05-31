ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.75%)
KOSM 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (26.56%)
SNGP 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.48%)
TELE 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 30.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.75%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 8.8 (0.2%)
BR30 15,742 Increased By 129.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,076 Increased By 35.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,445 Increased By 62.1 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan eases, set for third straight monthly loss

Reuters 31 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday, as better-than-expected factory manufacturing data and Shanghai's exit from a two-month COVID lockdown failed to offset investor concerns over a persistent economic slowdown.

Factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs were relaxed, but movement controls still depressed demand and disrupted production, weighing heavily on the economy in the second quarter.

Analysts at Citi noted that the data should help market sentiment but added that further policy support may be needed.

"Together with lingering uncertainty from zero-COVID strategy and high level of unemployment, only a weak bottoming of growth may be expected in May," they wrote in a note.

China reopening hopes lift yuan to one-week high

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a near one-week high of 6.6607 per dollar, 441 pips or 0.66% firmer than the previous fix at 6.7048.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.6803 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6678 at midday, 63 pips weaker than Monday's late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have fallen 0.88% against the dollar in May, booking the third straight monthly loss.

Currency traders said domestic COVID developments have driven moves in the yuan and market sentiment in May.

Shanghai on Monday announced an end to its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

Traders said volatility in the yuan was higher over the last two months as lockdowns in cities including the financial hub of Shanghai forced most market participants to work from home.

"Liquidity became low, and that amplified volatility and price moves," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding the situation should improve once they were able to return to the office.

"We expect USD/CNY to range trade in the near term, given a mixed bag of drivers and the zero-COVID policy being a key uncertainty," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"The CNY is likely to resume gradual appreciation in the latter part of 2022."

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 101.645 from the previous close of 101.668, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.6779 per dollar.

Euro Yuan Yen US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan eases, set for third straight monthly loss

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories