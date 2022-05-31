ANL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
GTECH 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
PRL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
PTC 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (26.56%)
SNGP 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.15%)
TELE 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.14%)
TREET 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.69%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
UNITY 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 9.3 (0.22%)
BR30 15,739 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,071 Increased By 30.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,443 Increased By 59.9 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research SIEM (Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering) 665.25 Increased By ▲ 3.95%

Siemens gains from backlogged orders

BR Research 31 May, 2022

Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited (PSX: SIEM) recently announced its financial performance for its first half of FY22 ending on March 31, 2022 with a whopping jump in profits. The company operated in gas & power (G&P), smart infrastructure (SI), and digital industries (DI) divisions. The company’s fiscal year ends on 30 September.

In 1HFY22, the company’s sales increased by 50 percent year-on-year. Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited’s earnings were however seen growing staggeringly from a loss of Rs198 million in 1HFY21 to a profit of Rs678 million in 1HFY22. The company’s gross margins were seen going through the roof in 2QFY22 and 1HFY22.

This rise continued to reflect in operating profits and net profits despite no significant and equivalent increase in key expenses; decline in other income; no gain on the disposal as in the previous period; and allowance of credit loss in the period versus reversal in the previous. The company highlights that it continued to benefit form a buildup of order won in the previous year, particularly in the transmission business and the shirt cycle distribution business. While the growth in new orders also stood at 20 percent year-on-year in first six months of FY22 with energy orders constituting 65 percent of the total orders booked.

In the last fiscal year (FY21), SIEM posted recovery in the post COVID times led by energy business. Total new orders too doubled versus corresponding year. However, despite the revival and recovery cycle and continued rise in the orders in the last two years, the ongoing political and economic volatility and uncertainties overshadows the sustained growth prospects.

Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering SIEM smart infrastructure

Comments

1000 characters

Siemens gains from backlogged orders

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories