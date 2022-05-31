Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

ISLAMABAD: After rejecting the summary twice, President Arif Alvi Monday approved a summary for the appointment of Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman as the governor of Punjab.

President Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

On May 21, President Alvi had urged Prime Minister Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of the new governor of Punjab as there was no occasion to propose a new appointment. In response to the Prime Minister’s summary about appointing a new governor, the president had reiterated that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President,” as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution. However, sources had said that the premier has asserted that Baligh-ur-Rehman will be the governor of Punjab.

According to sources, the prime minister had maintained that if the president does not respond within 10 days, Baligh-ur-Rehman will take oath as governor of Punjab as the summary has been sent to the president for the second time.

