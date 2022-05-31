Financial, economic progress: Miftah Ismail lauds contribution of Bank of China

ISLAMABAD: Wang Jie, Country Head and CEO, Bank of China Pakistan Operations, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Monday.

Ismail welcomed Jie and highlighted deep economic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

He further lauded the contribution of Bank of China in financial and economic progress of Pakistan.

The finance minister further assured him the government’s full support and cooperation.

Jie briefed the minister on the bank’s portfolio and appreciated the government’s support.

The meeting also exchanged views on current international and regional economic situation. They also discussed Pakistan’s economy and policy to attract foreign direct investment. The CPEC also came under discussion and it was highlighted that the corridor will prove another milestone in cementing the bilateral economic and fraternal relations between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity for both the countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022