May 30, 2022
Pakistan

Imran hides behind court decisions after failed march: Irfan Siddiqui

APP 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wanted to hide behind the court decisions after losing public support and the failed ‘Azadi March’.

In a statement issued here, the Senator Siddiqui said that Imran Khan tried same recipe in 2014. After a failed four-month sit-in, Imran Khan had approached the judiciary for his face saving before the public.

Senator Siddiqui said the 2014 sit-ins were planned in London and a month ago, a foreign magazine reported that after Khan’s sit-ins, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be sent home under the guise of Panama leaks.

Senator Siddiqui said that Javed Hashmi had left PTI after exposing this conspiracy. “Now, eight years later, after a very unsuccessful march, he has once again started approaching the Supreme Court”, he said. He openly flouted the verdict of the court on the so-called Azadi March but no action was taken. “This encouraged their mischievous thinking to achieve their designs of binding the administration and get free rein to sedition”, he added.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed confidence that the court would give priority to its constitutional role and credibility over the wishes of a person prone to riots.

