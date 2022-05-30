ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Need stressed for finding local solutions to national problems

Recorder Report 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Department of Computer and Software Engineering, College of E&ME, NUST organized an IEEE Conference, “2nd International Conference on Digital Futures and Transformative Technologies (ICoDT2)”. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Centaurus and immediate former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Commandant College of E&ME, Engr Asim Bashir, delivered welcome address which was followed by proceedings presented in conference which were divided into 7 sub-categories, i.e., Machine Learning & Applications, Biomedical and HealthCare, Internet of Things, Digital Design, Transformative Technologies, Computer Vision and Software Modelling and Data Science.

Among 260+ papers received from 17 countries, 23% were accepted. Reviewing committee comprised of 110 reviewers from 16 countries. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan during his keynote address stressed upon the need to develop solutions for problems faced by the country locally.

A need-based model would help derive innovation and growth in industrial sectors which would also help devise import substitution. He emphasized on the importance of academia and industry linkage in order to help students with career counselling from the early stages of their collage years.

This would also help students focus on careers in line with market trends; therefore, they would easily find jobs as soon as they graduate. In addition to this Sardar Yasir highlighted that the private sector can provide funding for startups to help commercialize ideas which are viable and marketable.

Parallel to the IEEE conference, the department also hosted Computer Projects Exhibition and Competition (COMPPEC), which is the most prestigious computer and technological event of Pakistan, annually hosted by the Department of Computer and Software Engineering, NUST. Along with project competition, 3 Minute Thesis encouraged PhD and MS students to present their thesis in 3 Minutes.

Besides, Early Age Programming added essence to the event by encouraging school students aged 5-13 to participate in the event and exhibit their programming skills.

The college also hosted speakers with significant research contributions, i.e., Prof John A Erkoyuncu, Dr. Constantino Carlos Reyes, Prof Edward J. Ciaccio, Dr. Irfan Hussain, Prof. Zhu Li, Dr. Mohsin Tiwana, Prof. Witold Pedrycz, Prof. Madad Ali Shah, Prof Thierry Denoeux and Dr. Wajahat Kazmi. Sessions were chaired by respected faculty members from various universities across Pakistan.

NUST ICCI College of E&ME IEEE Conference

