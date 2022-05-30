Electricity supply restored in Sargodha Circle after heavy rains

FAISALABAD: Following heavy thunderstorms and rain in different areas of Sargodha circle including Shahpur, Joharabad, Nishtarabad, Kot Farid, Jahwarian, Sillanwali, Bhagtanwala and Sahiwal, consumers had to face power outages due to falling hoarding and signboards, broken HT, LT poles and electricity lines.

Due to this situation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Bashir Ahmad immediately reached Sargodha and personally monitored the power restoration in the affected areas.

He directed Superintendent Engineer (SE) Sargodha Circle Shahbaz Ahmed, Executive Engineers (XENs), Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) and operation staff to repair HT and LT lines, replace damaged electricity poles and transformers on an emergency basis, keeping the safety first principle in their mind.

As soon as storm stopped, the operation staff started the restoration work and power was restored to 80% of the area by 6 o’clock morning while work on others areas continued. Later 100% power was restored in all areas.

CEO FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed commended the officers and operation staff of the Sargodha Circle for restoring the power supply to various areas of the Circle in record time and directed them to keep the same spirit in mind in future as customer service should be their motto.

In the light of the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is facilitating the consumers through WhatsApp groups.

In this connection, WhatsApp facilitation groups consisting of 10748 FESCO officers and officials have been formed across the region who are going door-to-door in their concerned Sub Divisional areas to get the WhatsApp numbers of the customers and also providing their number to consumers so that they could be immediately assist them for the solution of any electricity related problem.

FESCO facilitators have so far collected the data of 1.756 million consumers that is 43% of total consumers. With the help of these WhatsApp groups, users are being informed about load management, breakdowns and power outages and consumers would be able to inform their respective facilitation officer about the electricity-related issues.

On the special directives of FESCO Board of Directors (BODs), Health Safety Environment & Quality Assurance Committee (HSE&QA), FESCO Health Safety and Environment Directorate has launched a public safety awareness campaign to prevent electric shocks, fires and lightning strikes in buildings/ plazas.

During the campaign public has been introduced to the electrical grounding /earthing system and also informed that it is a process of instantaneous flow through a low resistance path to maximum current within a minimum time. Earthing in buildings/ plazas is very essential to protect human life from the risk of electric shock or death and to protect the building, machinery and equipment in case of any fault.

Consumers were also directed to keep all unnecessary metal devices and wires away from electrical installations.

FESCO issued instruction that the causes of electrical fire hazards include the use of under-sized wires/ switches in wiring, the use of over-rated fuses, the use of extension cords on a regular basis, and substandard circuits, use of breakers, switches/ plugs etc, use of wooden distribution box instead of metal box and laying wires under rugs, mats or doors, etc.

