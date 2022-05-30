FWCCI organising conference on role of women in economy today

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) will organize a conference on the role of women in the national economy and economic empowerment on May 30 in Islamabad.

This one-day conference to be held on May 30 in Islamabad under the auspices of Faisalabad Chamber on the theme of “Women Economy-Empowering World” said a press release issued by FWCCI here. The conference will be attended by the Presidents of 24 Women’s Chambers across the country, members of the Executive Body, Foreign Ambassadors and key members of the Government.

FWCCI Nighat Shahid said that Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail would be the chief guest in the conference besides other ministers besides including Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar also addressed the session. She said that the conference will focus on the role of women in the national economy, women’s business, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), trade and taxes and business facilitation for women which will be attended by experts in their fields.

She said that the purpose of the conference was to discuss the role of women in the national economy and business and their problems and to bring these issues before the higher authorities. Nighat said that various technological innovations were being used in trade at this time, which made it necessary for women’s growth in businesses. She said that professional training of women in the e-commerce and IT sector including online business is very important to excel in modern businesses.

President FWCCI said that with the resumption of the global supply chain after Covid-19 Pandemic, new businesses have started and it is important to make women aware of this. The President said that at present women in Pakistan are working in small and cottage industries that have skills but the middle man pays them less by keeping high value of their skills.

She said it is important for women to be aware of e-commerce and online business so that they can register their own businesses. “In this regard we need government support so that we can train women and connect them to the international market.” She said that currently the volume of e-commerce and online business markets in the world is $7 trillion, where there are vast job opportunities for women. Nighat said that more money can be earned from less investment in this sector, besides it is also the cause of growth in domestic foreign exchange. She said that the government would provide internet and IT facilities to women in remote areas, which would lead to growth in the field of freelancing in the country and boost the economy of the country.

She said that women in this sector could introduce domestic products through trade in the global market and increase the volume of domestic trade to take the country out of the trade deficit. She said that at present women have vital role in every sector of the country including business and now women constitute 51% of the country’s population and the advancement of women in economic activities and business is essential for the strengthening of the national economy she said.

