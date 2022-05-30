PM felicitates newly-elected CPNE office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE). The prime minister extended his congratulatory message to CPNE president Kazim Khan, senior president Ayaz Khan, secretary general Aamir Mahmood and other elected members of the body, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that journalism and freedom of expression were the requisite constitutional requirements for strengthening of democracy.

He reiterated that the coalition government not only firmly believed in the protection of media freedom but also taking steps for its promotion.

The prime minister observed that CPNE was an important media organisation and expressed to work in collaboration with it for the promotion of media freedom and freedom of expression.

He further prayed for the success of the newly-elected body to carry out their responsibilities of serving the journalists/mediapersons and journalism and extended his government’s support in this regard.