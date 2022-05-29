ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Major Gulf indexes track global peers, oil prices higher

Reuters 29 May, 2022

Most major Gulf indexes rebounded on Sunday, tracing their global peers and following a rise in oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 1.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank advancing 2.3%, while oil behemoth Saudi Aramco increased 1.6%.

Among other stocks, Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) rose 0.9% after saying its unit Zain Business Limited had received the telecom regulator’s (CITC) nod to acquire at least 8,069 of its telecom tower sites.

Gulf markets close mixed on growth worries

In Qatar the benchmark advanced 0.3% after three consecutive sessions of losses, as Industries Qatar gained 1.3% and the Gulf’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank , advanced 1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1.1%, with Commercial International Bank Egypt falling 1.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA gained 1.3% to 12,689 points

QATAR gained 0.3% to 12,861 points

EGYPT fell 1.1% to 10,087 points

BAHRAIN rose 0.6% to 1,906 points

OMAN edged up 0.3% 4,121 points

KUWAIT climbed 1.9% to 8,598 points

