Opinion

May 25 2022

Raja Tufail Abbas 29 May, 2022

May 25 2022 will always be marked as a highly important day in the history of this country. It was on this day that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wisely averted a massive bloodbath that could have taken place in the federal capital and elsewhere by not insisting to reach capital’s D-Chowk, the venue of his planned anti-government sit-in. He has issued a six-day ultimatum to the incumbent government to meet his demand: announcement of date for elections.

It increasingly appears that it would take his words that he uttered at the capital’s Jinnah Avenue quite seriously. That Imran Khan is a mass mobiliser is a fact. That he has emerged as a true national leader is also a fact. Calling off his march towards D-Chowk must not be construed as his defeat or weakness. The government, which has ensured the passage of two highly controversial bills from both the houses of parliament, must act prudently in the larger interest of this country.

Raja Tufail Abbas (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

