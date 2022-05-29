ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Tokyo rubber futures climb

Reuters 29 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday to a two-week high, as a stronger Tokyo stock market and easing of COVID-19 restrictions lifted sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for November delivery was up 2.6 yen, or 1.1%, at 248.7 yen ($1.96) per kg as of 0110 GMT, after hitting the highest since May 11 at 250.4 yen earlier in the session. The benchmark was set for its second straight weekly gain.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average was up 1.3% on Friday.

Japan will double the maximum number of people allowed every day to enter at border crossings to 20,000 from June 1 as part of a phased easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery was up 80 yuan, or 0.6%, at 13,255 yuan ($1,967.20) per tonne, after hitting the highest since April 21 at 13,295 yuan earlier in the session.

Nikkei share COVID19 Tokyo rubber Osaka Exchange rubber

