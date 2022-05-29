Prices of essential kitchen items witness increasing trend

ISLAMABAD: Following an increase in petrol and high-speed diesel prices, the prices of essential kitchen items witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price went up from Rs 12,000 to Rs 12,500 per 40 kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs 330 per kg against Rs 310 per kg, while chicken meat price went up from Rs 480 per kg to Rs 530 per kg. Eggs price remained stable at Rs 4,600 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs 160 per dozen.

The best quality wheat flour is being sold at Rs 1,420 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,450 per 20 kg and the normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 1,370 per 20 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,400 per 20 kg bag.

The Punjab government’s sponsored wheat flour is available at Rs 950 per 20 kg bag. In the wholesale market, sugar price witnessed an increase from Rs 4,050 per 50 kg bag to Rs 4,200 per bag which in retail sugar is being sold at Rs 90 per kg.

Rice prices which previous week witnessed a significant increase during this week remained unchanged as best quality Basmati rice price is available at Rs 10,000 which in retail is being sold at Rs 250 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice price is stable at Rs 8,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg while broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs 4,500 which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg.

Prices of best quality cooking oil, ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others further went up from Rs 520 per kg to Rs 550 per kg. According to ghee, cooking oil traders the distributors have intimated them that within the next few weeks the Dalda and other premium-quality ghee, cooking oil prices will go further up by Rs 50 per kg from Rs 550 per kg to Rs 600 per kg. B-grade ghee, cooking oil price remained stable at Rs 7,200 per carton of 16 packs which in the market is available at Rs 450 per kg. According to traders within the past three years, the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs 350 per kg as it went up from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 550 per kg. B-grade cooking oil, ghee price increased from Rs 120 per pack to Rs 405 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs 330 per pack of 900 grams, while the price of mustard oil is stable at Rs 500 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed a slight decline as best quality whole gram is available at Rs 300 per kg against Rs 320 per kg, fine quality maash is available at Rs 280 per kg against Rs 300 per kg, best quality lentil is being sold at Rs 220 per kg against Rs 250 per kg, best quality bean lentil is being sold at Rs 275 per kg against Rs 300 per kg, moong is being sold at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 175 per kg and masoor is being sold at Rs 220 per kg against Rs 250 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in fresh milk price as fresh milk is being sold at Rs 145 per kg and yoghurt at Rs 160 per kg. However, the suppliers of packed milk brands such as Nestle MilkPak and Olpers have increased the price as one litre MilkPak price jumped from Rs 170 per pack to Rs 180 per pack, quarter liter MilkPak from Rs 45 per pack to Rs 50 per pack, and the price of small pack of tea whiteners jumped from Rs 25 per pack to Rs 28.

The mutton and beef prices remained unchanged as mutton is available at Rs 1,500 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs 900 per kg and beef with bone at Rs 700 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price remained stable at Rs 3,000 per domestic cylinder of 15 kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of pack spices as a pack of 25 grams Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs 75-80 per pack but the suppliers in July 2021 had reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chillies price is stable at Rs 400 per kg and powder turmeric prices are stable at Rs 300 per kg. The suppliers of bathing soap and detergents have increased the prices of all the products as family-size Safeguard bathing soap price went up from Rs 85 to Rs 90 per pack and detergents such as Ariel half kg pack price went up from Rs 200 per pack to Rs 220 and kg pack to Rs 440 per kg.

The vegetable prices witnessed a mixed trend as tomatoes remained stable at Rs 300 per 5 kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 70-75 per kg. Potatoes price in the wholesale market went up from the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per quintal to Rs 1,600-3,200 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 25-45 per kg against Rs 25-40. Onions price remained stable at Rs 300-325 per 5 kg which in retail are being sold at Rs 65-75 per kg.

Local garlic price went down from Rs 160 per kg to Rs 140 per kg, while Quetta garlic price went up from Rs 230 per kg to Rs 260 per kg and ginger price went up from Rs 190 per kg to Rs 200 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 85 per kg, Okra price is stable at Rs 60 per kg, carrot price went down from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, pumpkin price went up from Rs 40-55 per kg to Rs 65-70 per kg, cauliflower price went down from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 70 per kg and cabbage price went up from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 60 per kg.

Overall fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as Turkish apple price went up from Rs 325 per kg to Rs 350 per kg, Iranian Kala kilo apple price went up from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 280 per kg, Pakistan Kala kilo apple price is stable at Rs 200 per kg, white apple price went up Rs 170 per kg to Rs 200 per kg. Best quality banana price went further up from Rs 200 per dozen to Rs 220 per dozen while normal is being sold in the range of Rs 80-140 against Rs 120-140 per dozen. Water melons are being sold at Rs 35-50 per kg, white and desi melons are being sold at Rs 40-50 per kg. New arrival Cheery is being sold at Rs 230 per pack against Rs 250 per pack and various brands of peach are available in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg.

