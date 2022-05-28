ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
PTI Punjab condemns hike in oil prices

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab senior leaders on Friday condemned the increase in the prices of petroleum products and said that the incompetent rulers have put all the burden of their incompetence on poor people.

While rejecting the price-hike, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood, General Secretary Raja Yasir Humayun and Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema said that the government has no realization of the problems faced by the common man; “they are only interested in saving their ill-gotten wealth”.

