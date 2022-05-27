ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.49%)
ASC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.06%)
ASL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.58%)
AVN 83.25 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (6.32%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
CNERGY 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.23%)
FFL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.88%)
GGGL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.86%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.83%)
GTECH 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.52%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.71%)
KEL 2.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.86%)
KOSM 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6%)
MLCF 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.34%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.87%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.13%)
PRL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.59%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.64%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.17%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.17%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.49%)
TRG 84.40 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.33%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.22%)
WAVES 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.22%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.5%)
YOUW 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
BR100 4,342 Increased By 109.3 (2.58%)
BR30 16,067 Increased By 580.5 (3.75%)
KSE100 43,403 Increased By 861.7 (2.03%)
KSE30 16,548 Increased By 405.3 (2.51%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

Recorder Report Updated 27 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Commerce Ministry has reportedly decided to oppose export of sugar as any such decision will inflate prices in the domestic market, well informed sources in the Ministry told Business Recorder.

On May 25, 2022, India imposed a ban on export of sugar from June 1, 2022 despite bumper crop.

This is first time in the history of Pakistan when sugar production is documented due to implementation of Track and Trace System introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue and total production is estimated at 8.1 million metric tons.

Now, sugar sales are also being documented under the same system. Each bag from the sugar mill to the market is traceable and documented. Thus, out-of-book production and sale of sugar is now almost out of question.

Sugar consumption pattern will emerge after the whole year of intake by the market which will be complete by the end of October when a new crushing season will commence.

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) estimated national sugar consumption at 6.8 million metric tons on the basis of the past available documented sugar production but did not include sugar produced in the past.

The sources said, the government would hold the sugar export decision till the next crushing season as due to Track and Trace System actual consumption pattern and demand will come after this season, adding that surplus sugar could be exported before the start of new crushing season or during the crushing season as actual demand, supply and next production estimates will be available.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR MNFS&R Commerce Ministry Sugar prices export of sugar sugar sales national sugar consumption

Comments

1000 characters

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Fine-tuning of 11th Pak-Afghan JEC agenda initiated

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

Is an interim or not-so-interim setup in the offing?

Read more stories