Govt will complete its term: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the government will complete its term.

While talking to media outside Parliament, the minister said the election would be announced by the government and the coalition on time.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working day and night to get the people of Pakistan out of economic misery,” she said, adding “yesterday the whole nation saw the difference between destructive and constructive politics. The people of Pakistan recognise their faces, even in 2014 they went on strike and went away empty-handed.”

Imran Khan left his workers on the streets and went to sleep, she said.

Marriyum claimed that Imran Khan created that drama to thwart the talks with the IMF.

She said they attacked police vehicles, killing policemen.

“Imran Khan insulted the decision of the Supreme Court, stood on the container and announced that no decision had been made, and reached D-Chowk,” she further said.

Imran Khan’s long march failed miserably, she said while adding when they approached D-Chowk they had only a few people left, then they had to flee from there.

The Information Minister said the people said that they wanted politics of development and prosperity. The politics of mobilization, riots, and sedition had been rejected, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022