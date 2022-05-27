Cnergyico wins 16th occupational safety, health & wellbeing award

KARACHI: Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), Pakistan’s largest vertically-integrated oil refining company, has received an award from the Employers` Federation of Pakistan (EFP) for securing the first position in the 16th Occupational Safety, Health & Wellbeing Award in the oil refinery sector. The award was presented by President Dr Arif Alvi and was received by Cnergyico’s Vice President for Information Azfar Saeed Baig during the prestigious OSHW Conference and Awards Ceremony held in Karachi on 21st May.

Dr Alvi congratulated Cnergyico and other recipients of awards and expressed admiration for employers who keep their employees safe and enforce high standards of occupational health and well-being.

“We are proud to receive this award from the Employer Federation of Pakistan and it was an honour to share the stage with President Alvi,” said Azfar Saeed Baig. “Since its formation, Cnergyico has been committed to keeping employees safe and healthy. The well-being of employees, who are the backbone of our business, is incorporated in the very fabric of the organization, from our strategic and business planning to day-to-day operations.”

