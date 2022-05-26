Imran Khan will return with four million people if elections not announced: Babar Awan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan said on Thursday that Imran Khan will return to Islamabad with four million people if the government failed to announce elections within six days, Aaj News reported.

Talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Babar said the government will be responsible for the implications if elections are not announced.

"We have given this timeframe so that no one should complain," he said, adding that PTI never undermined the country's law and Constitution.

PTI's leader said that more than 20 million people participated in PTI's long march, saying people protested in every part of the country.

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

"These were not 20 people but 20 million," he stressed.

Babar went on to say that his party wants to save Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka, where a crippling financial crisis has devastated the economy.

Criticizing the government, he said, Pakistan is the only country where the prime minister is on bail with more than half of the cabinet facing corruption allegations.

Earlier on Thursday, addressing his supporters in Islamabad, Imran Khan gave a six-day deadline to the government for announcing elections and dissolving assemblies.

Khan warned that he will return to Islamabad along with millions of people if the government failed to announce the date for fresh polls.