PTI protest: SC directs administration to provide new venue

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Islamabad administration to provide an area between Sector H-9 and G-9 of Islamabad, the same place where, in 2019, the JUI-F had staged a sit-in.

The PTI counsels on behalf of its top leadership gave a categorical assurance to the Court that the rally members will not cause any inconvenience and blockage to the citizens and the rally will be conducted in a peaceful manner.

The Court formed a committee comprising members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led allied government and the PTI leaders to hold talks to resolve the current political crisis. The government side includes Yousaf Raza Gilani, Ayaz Sadiq, Faisal Sabzwari, As’sad Mehmood, Azam Nazir Tarar, Agha Jan, Khalid Magsi, and Ahsan Iqbal, while the PTI side comprises Babar Awan, Amir Kiyani, Faisal Fareed, and Ali Awan.

The committee was directed to hold talks tonight (Wednesday) at 10:00 pm at the Chief Commissioner Islamabad’s office. Justice Ijaz asked the members that as a first step bona fide be shown by the leadership in resolving the looming political situation. He also asked the IGP and the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to facilitate the meeting.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petitions of the PTI and the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) regarding the blockade of roads and highways and the obstacles in the smooth flow of traffic. The bench said they have been watching the development, adding the order, which was issued under the SC’s jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, is subject to revision or may be added or withdrawn. The proceeding is not closed and the case will be further heard tomorrow (Thursday).

The bench warned that the proceedings of the Court shall not be a subject matter of the conferences or talk shows of the political leaders. Justice Ijaz said their main concern is the country’s progress. In political battles, the masses suffer, adding efforts must be made to avoid violence. He advised the leaders of all the parties to stop the blame game. There is a lack of trust among them, he said and urged the political leaders to resolve the crises with good faith.

The court expected that the top leadership of all the political parties will inform/direct its workers and members to stay calm, de-escalate and disengage from hostility and not create any law and order situation. The court also expected that the top functionaries of Islamabad and the Ministry of Interior will not use excessive and disproportionate force against the political workers of the PTI.

The attorney general informed that the government is fully committed to abiding by the law and that the sanctity of the houses and offices of the people will not be violated. The bench asked the AGP to share a copy of the code of conduct, agreed between the then PTI administration and the JUI-F for the latter’s protest at Srinagar Highway.

The Court ordered the administration to release the buses and transport impounded in the last 24 hours due to the PTI rally. It further directed them to restore their licences, which the authorities had cancelled earlier. However, the court said that in the cases where the administration has valid reasons against the transporters for violating the law then the competent authority can issue them a show cause notice, and issue fresh proceedings.